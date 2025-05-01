Kashmir: Key to South Asian peace

UNDENIABLY, resolving the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan is intrinsically linked to achieving lasting peace and security in South Asia.

This implies that the Kashmir issue, a major source of conflict and tension, must be addressed in a way that fosters regional stability and cooperation, rather than exacerbating existing tensions.

The trajectory of current events in South Asian region strongly suggests that being guilty and apprehensive of its unilateral revocation of article 370 and 35-A in August 2019 and subsequently India’s unjust annexation of Jammu and Kashmir, it has been New Delhi’s fashion to continuously misleading the international community by implanting false terrorism charges against Pakistan as has been recently demonstrated by India’s Pahalgam political extravaganza.

Fairly arguing, the Kashmir dispute has been a major source of conflict and tension between India and Pakistan since the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.

The unresolved nature of the Kashmir dispute has been a significant obstacle to regional peace and stability.

The ongoing tensions and conflicts have created a climate of mistrust and animosity, hindering efforts at cooperation and dialogue.

A peaceful and stable South Asia requires a resolution to the Kashmir dispute that respects the sentiments of the parties involved in it.

International scholars draw parallels between the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the Indian occupation of Kashmir, citing similar tactics of subjugation and violations of international law.

Both situations involve the occupation of disputed territories, recognized as such by international bodies.

The forceful nature of the occupations and alleged human rights violations are central to the comparisons, focusing on the legal and humanitarian aspects.

Scholars analyze the use of force, settlement policies and the denial of self-determination rights in both contexts, highlighting similarities in the approaches of the occupying powers.

India has never been serious in settling its disputes with Pakistan.

Rather, it persists in pursuing a policy that imperils regional peace.

India’s constant fascist approach on Kashmir has undermined the importance of the 1972 Simla Accord.

Therefore, a resolution to the Kashmir dispute that is acceptable to both India and Pakistan and that also addresses the concerns of the Kashmiri people, is essential for fostering regional peace and stability.

Efforts to rebuild trust and confidence between India and Pakistan, such as resuming dialogue, opening up trade and travel links and addressing water disputes, are crucial for creating a conducive environment for resolving the Kashmir issue.

The resolution of the Kashmir dispute is not just a matter of bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, but also a crucial factor in shaping the future of South Asia as a whole.

Moreover, Pakistan believes in regional peace and stability.

It desires to address these issues, including the Kashmir issue, with India through peaceful means.

Pakistan would like South Asia to catch up with other regions in terms of development and prosperity.

For that, peace is a pre- requisite.

As the biggest country of South Asia, it is India’s prime responsibility to partner with regional countries in promoting peace and development of the area and to seriously work for creating an enabling environment.

And yet most importantly, avoiding nuclear war between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir and Indus waters requires multifaceted strategies.

These include strengthening diplomatic channels for de-escalation during crises and establishing robust communication protocols to prevent miscalculations.

Maintaining a credible deterrent on both sides may discourage a first strike.

Addressing the root causes of the conflict through sustained dialogue and negotiation on Kashmir’s status is essential for long-term stability.

International mediation and monitoring can also help to prevent escalation.

Both countries must prioritize the catastrophic consequences of nuclear war, which would have devastating humanitarian and environmental impacts.

Some believe that an impartial external mediator could play a helpful role in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

However, India has consistently opposed external intervention, viewing the issue as an internal matter.

International powers could mediate to facilitate water-sharing agreements and hydropower project cooperation between India and Pakistan concerning the Kashmir issue.

This would help de-escalate tensions, as water resources are a major source of conflict.

International powers could also encourage dialogue, offering frameworks for negotiation to address the multifaceted interests related to Kashmir.

Specifically, they might support joint technical studies, promote transparency in water management and act as guarantors for any agreements reached, thus, fostering trust and stability.

A lasting peaceful settlement in Kashmir necessitates both India and Pakistan acknowledging shared responsibility.

This includes a commitment to dialogue and potentially revisiting peace plans.

Both nations should prioritize de-escalation and foster an environment conducive to trust-building.

Addressing the root causes of the conflict, such as the special status of Kashmir and the historical context of the 1947 partition, is crucial.

Furthermore, both sides need to manage public sentiment to avoid war, as urged by leaders in the past, which is a major obstacle.

Open communication channels accompanied by confidence-building measures, must be a pragmatic synergy.

Needless to say, International powers must play a crucial role in resolving the Kashmir issue by facilitating dialogue, mediation and promoting a just and equitable resolution that respects the rights and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

This includes ensuring compliance with UN resolutions, supporting independent investigations into human rights abuses and mediating concerns that exacerbate the conflict.

The time has come that India cannot runway from its responsibility to settle the Kashmir dispute.

Make no mistake that under Hindutva’s hydro politics, New Delhi cannot hijack the rights of Pakistan’s hydroeconomics organically linked with Indus waters.

—The writer, based in Pakistan, an independent IR & International Law analyst, also an expert in Conflict and Peace Studies (with special focus on Palestine, Kashmir), is member of European Consortium of Political Research (ECPR), including the Washington Foreign Law Society/American Society of International Law. ([email protected])