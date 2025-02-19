Paf Jets All Set For Grand Performance At Champions Trophy Opening Event

KARACHI – Pakistan is all set to host the Champions Trophy 2025, marking first ICC event in nearly 29 years, with the hosts and New Zealand locking horns in the opening match at National Stadium Karachi today, February 19.

The management has planned a surprise for fans at the opening ceremony with everyone trying to find about it.

Reports said the surprise would be a grand performance by fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at the ceremony.

PAF aircraft, including the JF-17 Thunder and F-16, will dazzle the event by displaying daring aerobatic maneuvers.

This aerial show will be performed by the PAF’s renowned ‘Sherdil’ team, known for their precision and excellent skill.

The tournament will feature 15 matches and it includes the top eight men’s teams: Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa.

Pakistan enter the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the 2017 edition, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed. Fakhar Zaman was the player of the final for his imperious 114 off 106 deliveries, while Hasan Ali was named the player of the tournament for his tally of 13 wickets in five games.