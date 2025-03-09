India beat New Zealand in final to lift Champions Trophy

DUBAI – India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final to lift the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a par 252-run target for the victory, India crossed the finish line with four wickets in hand and six balls to spare.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India with 76 runs, followed by Shreyas Iyer who made 48. KL Rahul contributed a valuable unbeaten 34, Shubman Gill 31, Axar Patel 29, Hardik Pandya 19, and Ravindra Jadeja nine not out.

Michael Bracewell and skipper Mitchell Santner took two wickets each, and Kyle Jamieson and Rachin Ravindra one each. Rohit Sharma was named player of the match and Rachin Ravindra player of the tournament.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first on a dry surface, New Zealand lost three quick wickets after a decent 57-run opening partnership between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37).

Experienced Daryl Mitchell (63) stitched a 33-run partnership with Tom Latham (14) for the fourth, 57-run stand with Glenn Philips (34) for the fifth wicket, and 46-run partnership with Michael Bracewell (53) for the sixth wicket to give some respectability to the team total. Michael Bracewell ensured a strong finish to take New Zealand’s score to 251/7 in the allocated fifty overs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy bagged two wickets each, and Muhammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja one each while Mitchell Santner was run out on the last ball of the penultimate over.

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Will Young, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Nathan Smith, 11 Will O’Rourke

India Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Axar Patel, 6 KL Rahul (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Varun Chakravarthy