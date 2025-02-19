AGL57.9▼ -0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK189▲ 0.24 (0.00%)BOP13.13▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.23▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.96▲ 0.24 (0.03%)DFML50.95▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)DGKC111▲ 0.93 (0.01%)FCCL40.15▲ 1.44 (0.04%)FFL15.28▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC133.4▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.46▲ 0.13 (0.01%)KEL4.56▲ 0.33 (0.08%)KOSM6.57▲ 0.72 (0.12%)MLCF47.2▲ 0.31 (0.01%)NBP79.51▼ -0.14 (0.00%)OGDC206.65▲ 0.91 (0.00%)PAEL38.52▼ -0.56 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.06▲ 0.22 (0.03%)PPL175.11▲ 0.5 (0.00%)PRL33.9▲ 0.22 (0.01%)PTC23.3▲ 0.22 (0.01%)SEARL98.44▼ -0.08 (0.00%)TELE8.27▲ 0.21 (0.03%)TOMCL32.4▲ 0.2 (0.01%)TPLP12.35▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TREET22.2▲ 1.14 (0.05%)TRG61.61▲ 1.31 (0.02%)UNITY31.17▲ 1.58 (0.05%)WTL1.48▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

UAE Dirham moves up against Pak rupee today – 19 February 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham exchange rate strengthened in open market of Pakistan as it stood at Rs76.05 on Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

The selling rate for the UAE currency in Pakistan also saw upward trend as it is available for Rs76.7 in local currency market, according to forex website.

Dirham is the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. Overseas Pakistanis commonly need to convert the currency of their host country into Pakistani currency and this process is called currency exchange.

AED to PKR Rate Today

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs76.05 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs76,050 in Pakistani currency.

More than two million Pakistani expatriates reside in the UAE where they are engaged in various employments and business in the country.

In January 2025, the Inflow of remittances from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) dropped by 2% to $622 million on a monthly basis. However, these were 53% higher than the amount sent by expatriates in the same month of previous year.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have strong cultural and economic ties as the Gulf country has been extending support to it in challenging times.

The UAE has recently rolled over of its two deposits of $1 billion each placed with the central bank for another one year.

Both sides have also engaged in various ventures as recently as a UAE firm made investment in Pakistani ports.

