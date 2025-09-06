PAF cadets renew pledge of sacrifice, duty at Quaid’s mausoleum on Defence Day

KARACHI – A Change of Guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday to mark Defence Day and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation.

A contingent of 73 cadets, including seven female cadets, from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan assumed guard duties with military precision and discipline. The ceremony began with Quran recitation and prayers for the martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of Pakistan.

Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan, Air Officer Commanding of PAF Academy Asghar Khan, attended as chief guest. He highlighted that under Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, the Pakistan Air Force has transformed into a “Next Generation Air Force” recognized worldwide for its operational readiness. He also recalled the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as proof of PAF’s strength in defending the country’s skies.

Following the ceremony, the chief guest laid a floral wreath at Quaid’s mausoleum, offered Fateha, and penned his remarks in the visitors’ book, paying homage to the founder’s enduring vision.

The solemn ceremony reflected the continuation of Quaid’s ideals and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to build a strong and progressive Pakistan.