Overseas Pakistanis contribute Rs2.7 trillion taxes during 2024

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has issued its annual contribution report for 2024, showing healthy growth and sustained economic impact during the last year.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions, OICCI, representing over 200 of Pakistan’s leading foreign investors, continued to demonstrate resilience and long-term confidence in Pakistan’s market, recording substantial contributions across all key financial indicators.

OICCI members achieved a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs1.2 trillion, reflecting a robust average growth of 34 percent (2020–2024) in PKR terms. The aggregate turnover exceeded Rs11 trillion, with members contributing Rs2.7 trillion, almost Rs10 billion on daily basis, in government levies.

The amount is equivalent to 30 percent of the FBR’s total tax collections. The total assets held by OICCI members stood at Rs34 trillion, while capital expenditure (CAPEX) reached over Rs470 billion during the same period.

Over the past decade, foreign investors operating in Pakistan, particularly the members of OICCI have shown greater sustained confidence than new or potential investors. Between FY2015 and FY2024, OICCI members’ cumulative capital investment stood at $22.9 billion, exceeding Pakistan’s total net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of $22.1 billion during the same period.

This consistent reinvestment highlights the trust that established foreign companies place on the country’s long-term economic potential.

Sector-wise, the Oil & Gas, Banking, Telecommunications, and Chemical industries remained key contributors, accounting for the majority of turnover, assets, and taxes. The Banking and Finance sector alone represented 73 percent of total member assets, reflecting both profitability and expansion across financial services.

Secretary General OICCI M Abdul Aleem, stated: “The continued performance of OICCI members, who come from 30 countries and operate in 13 key sectors, is a testament to their deep-rooted commitment to Pakistan’s progress.

“Even in the face of global volatility and domestic challenges, OICCI members have not only sustained but expanded their investments, creating jobs, paying significant taxes, and driving innovation across industries. As the first port of call for foreign investors in Pakistan, OICCI will continue to advocate for policy reforms that unlock greater potential, attract new FDI, and ensure sustainable economic growth.”

With representation from over 30 countries across 13 diverse sectors, OICCI member companies are among the largest contributors to Pakistan’s exchequer, infrastructure development, and export competitiveness.