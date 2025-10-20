Shan, Abdullah hit fifties as Pakistan reach 259/5 in Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI – Skipper Shan Masood missed out on his hundred as Pakistan reached 259/5 against South Africa on the opening day of the second Test match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first on a dry surface, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq provided a solid start with a 35-run opening partnership. Left-handed batter Imam was bowled by Simon Harmer in the 13th over for 17 off 35 balls, hitting two boundaries.

Shan Masood joined Abdullah and the pair ensured there was no further wicket before lunch or soon after, as Abdullah (57, 4x4s, 146b) fell on the stroke of the tea interval with Pakistan 146 for two in 50.5 overs. Babar Azam, after hitting three fours, was caught by de Zorzi for 16 off the bowling of Keshav Maharaj, who returned to play for South Africa after missing the first Test due to groin strain.

Shan was the next batter to return to the hut, scoring 87 off 176 balls, which included three sixes and two fours. With the new ball taken by the touring side after 84 overs, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan fell to Kagiso Rabada for 19 off 39 balls, hitting two fours.

At stumps, Saud Shakeel returned undefeated on 42 off 105 balls, striking three boundaries, while Salman Ali Agha was not out on 10 off 25 balls, which included one boundary.

For South Africa, Maharaj and Harmer bagged two wickets apiece.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan 259-5, 91 overs (Shan Masood 87, Abdullah Shafique 57, Saud Shakeel 42 not out; Keshav Maharaj 2-63, Simon Harmer 2-75)