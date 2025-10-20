Risks of using AI tools without corporate guidance

Though majority of professionals in Pakistan use Artificial Intelligence tools, only few of these are trained to ensure safety.

According to a recent survey, 86 per cent of professionals use AI tools for work tasks. Out of these, only 52% have received training on their safe and responsible use.

Kaspersky research entitled “Cybersecurity in the workplace: Employee knowledge and behavior”, 86 per cent of respondents use AI tools for work, 68 pc to write or edit texts and 52 pc for work e-mails, 56.5 pc to create images or videos and 35 pc for data analytics.

Kaspersky uncovered a serious gap in employee preparedness for AI risks as 21 pc reported receiving no AI-related training. Among those who had courses, 66 pc said the focus was on how to effectively use AI tools and create prompts while 52 pc received guidance on the cybersecurity aspect.

While AI tools help automate everyday tasks, they often remain part of ‘shadow IT’, when used without corporate guidance.

According to the survey, 81 pc said AI tools are permitted at their work, 15 pc said these are not allowed, while 4 pc were unsure.

Kaspersky urged organizations to implement a well documented policy regarding this aspect. The policy can prohibit AI use in specific functions and for certain types of data, regulate which AI tools are provided to employees, and allow only tools from the approved list.

“When implementing AI across a company, both complete bans and unrestricted use are typically ineffective. A more effective strategy is to adopt a balanced policy that grants varying levels of AI access based on the sensitivity of data handled by each department. When supported by proper training, this approach promotes both flexibility and efficiency, while maintaining strong security standards,” stated Rashed Al Momani, General Manager for the Middle East at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky suggested organizations to train employees on responsible AI usage. Courses on AI security from Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform can help with adding specialized training to companies’ educational programmes. Provide IT specialists with relevant knowledge on exploitation techniques and practical defense strategies.

Ensure all employees have a cybersecurity solution installed on all their work and personal devices used to access business data. Kaspersky Next products protect against a range of threats including phishing or installing a fake AI tool.