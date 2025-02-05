Letters of Agreement update for Punjab School Teacher Internship 2025

LAHORE – The merit lists of selected candidates for Punjab School Teacher Internship programme 2025 will be displayed on portal and notice board of respective schools tomorrow, 6 February 2025.

The competent authorities conducted interviews of short-listed candidates from Feb 3 to Feb 4. The candidates will be able to submit objections (if any) on final merit lists in the office of DEO concerned by Feb 7 while redressal of objections will be made Feb 8.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Minister for Education Punjab have launched the School Teacher Internship (STI) Program 2025.

The initiative provides an opportunity for young educated individuals aspiring to pursue a teaching career. Under the Program, School Teacher Interns will be placed in primary, elementary, high, and higher secondary schools across Punjab.

The education department will recruit 12,500 interns for the period of nine months however they will not be assigned any administrative job or duty at evening schools.

Stipend for Interns

The Punjab government will offer stipends starting from Rs38,000 to Rs45,000 to the interns depending on where they are appointed for the temporary job.

It has fixed a stipend of Rs38,000 for those who will teach in primary scholar while middle school interns will receive Rs40,000 and there will be Rs45,000 stipend for those who teach at higher secondary schools.

STI Letters of Agreements

After redressal of objections, the authority will issue Letters of Agreement in favor of selected candidates through portal.

The issuance of agreement will be started from February 10, 2025.