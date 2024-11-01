Over 100 Pakistani MPs challenge US Congressmen’s ‘skewed’ view in letter to PM

Term US Congressmen’s letter ‘external interference in Pakistan’s internal matters’

In a tit-for-tat response, over 100 Pakistani lawmakers have written to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressing concerns over a letter from US Congress members to President Joe Biden that called for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.

“We write to express our concerns over the unwarranted and inaccurate commentary on Pakistan’s domestic politics by 62 Members of the US House of Representatives,” the letter states, describing the US lawmakers’ stance as a “skewed view of realities.”

Signed by 160 Pakistani parliamentarians, including top leaders of major political parties, the letter argues that the US lawmakers’ appeal to President Biden amounts to “external interference” and unfairly amplifies the political narrative of a single party at the expense of Pakistan’s state institutions and other political groups.

The response comes after US lawmakers urged President Biden to use “substantial leverage with Pakistan’s government to secure the release of political prisoners including former prime minister Khan”.

The letter also made an appeal for US embassy officials to visit Khan who is currently behind bars at Adiala jail and has been imprisoned at the said facility fore more than a year now.