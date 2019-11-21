Opposition MPAs call on Governor

Staff Reporter

Sindh Assembly opposition members led by Opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Thursday.

MPAs included MQM Pakistan’s Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Muhammad Hussain, Rashid Khilji, Faisal Sabzwari, Grand Democratic Allaince President Saddaruddin Shah Rashidi (Younus Saeen), Murtaza Jatoi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Zulfiqar Mirza, Irfanullah Marwat, Safdar Abbasi, Aslam Abro of PTI, Liaquat Jatoi and Ali Junejo.

The meeting discussed prevailing situation in the country, issues of federal government departments, deterioriating situation of Sindh and other matters in detail.

During the meeting, the leaders requested the Governor to play a role against the Sindh government’s inappropriate behaviour with party workers and activists.

They apprised the Governor about the acute problems being faced by masses caused by the corruption and aggravation in Sindh.