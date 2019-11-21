Children suffering from Down Syndrome need special care

City Reporter

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that children suffering from Down Syndrome are needed special care and attention and those, who are working for the cause are deserved appreciation.

This, he said while visiting office of the Karachi Down Syndrome Programme (KDSP) here on Thursday. On this occasion Chief Executive KDSP Ali Allah Wallah, CEO KDSP Samar Naqvi and Admn KDSP Nadeem Baig were also present.