Sindh govt, UNICEF ink Rolling Work Plan 2020

Staff Reporter

Sindh government and UNICEF on Thursday signed Rolling Work Plan 2020. Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Deputy Representative of UNICEF Tajuddeen Oyewale signed the Rolling Work Plan 2020.

On the occasion the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that provincial government in collaboration with UNICEF was conducting a survey to ascertain the number of children engaged in [child] labour so that they could be provided education and skills training for their formal employment.

The Secretary Labor Rashid Ahmed Solangi informed the CS that the department is going to conduct the Child Survey and for this the Labor Department floated a summary to hire staff for the survey. Chief Secretary Sindh approved the hiring of 432 staff for survey including 215 male Enumerators, 72 female Enumerators, 72 Surveyors and 72 observers for the period of 4 months.

The CS directed the Secretary Labor to complete the child labor survey on time as the proposed survey is important for formulating policies. Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi also informed the CS that Health department is going to convert 50 abundant dispensaries in Thar into Birth Station by providing all basic facilities and staff.

On the occasion the Deputy Representative of UNICEF Tajudeen Oyewale appreciated the Sindh Government for showing interest in child labor survey and he stated that the UNICEF under Rolling Work Plan 2020 is going to spend 30 million Dollars for the projects of water supply, Sanitation, Nutrition and Education and some other important projects. He also informed the Chief Secretary that UNICEF has been supporting Local Government in birth registration for children.

Chairperson Planning Board Naheed Shah Durani, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, Secretary PHE Niaz Abbasi, Secretary Social walfare Department Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh , UNICEF delegation includes Ms Cristina, chief of Field office Sindh UNICEF, Dr Ayaz Hussain, Health SPECIALIST and Ms Mehwish Maria, child Protection Officer and others were also present on the occasion.