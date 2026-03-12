Operation Ghazab Lil Haq: Decoding regional power play

PAKISTAN has launched Operation Ghazab Lil Haq with the declared objective of eliminating terrorist threats emanating from Afghan soil.

For decades, Pakistan has consistently maintained that terrorist groups have used Afghanistan’s territory as a base to plan and execute attacks inside Pakistan. These threats have intensified in recent years, especially after the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of United States forces. Among the major militant organizations operating from Afghan territory against Pakistan are TTP (Fitna-al-Khawarij) BLA and several splinter groups aligned with them. Over the past few months, terrorist activities of these organizations have multiplied significantly, resulting in heavy casualties among Pakistani security personnel and civilians alike. This deteriorating security environment has compelled Pakistan to adopt a more assertive counter-terrorism posture.

The terrorist attacks gained further momentum after the Afghan Taliban government reportedly developed closer contacts with India in early 2025. Pakistani officials and security commentators argue that this growing engagement created new geopolitical dynamics in the region. Tensions reached a new peak following a major cross-border confrontation on February 26, 2026, when Afghan Taliban forces launched major attack on Pakistani border posts. Pakistan responded with a combination of air strikes and ground operations, claiming to have destroyed several hostile positions and infrastructure used by militants. In addition to the presence of Indian RAW in Afghanistan, there is an increasing footprint of Israeli spying network, Mossad. The strategic convergence between India and Israel, already evident in defense and intelligence cooperation, has gradually extended toward Afghanistan in last one year. This emerging alignment among India, Israel and Afghan Taliban regime is perceived strategic challenge for Pakistan.

From Islamabad’s perspective, the primary objective of such an alignment would be to consolidate influence in Afghanistan and exploit the country’s geopolitical location. Analysts in Pakistan often argue that instability along Pakistan’s western frontier could be used to exert pressure on Pakistan at multiple levels – social, political and economic – through indirect and indirect warfare. The roots of the current situation, however, can be traced back to the dramatic political developments in Afghanistan over the last two decades; US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, its military, Taliban’s resistance and subsequent Doha Agreement of February 29, 2020. The Taliban’s comeback in August 2021, raised a fundamental question; if its earlier rule (1996-2001) had been problematic, could its re-installation bring stability to Afghanistan and the region? Many experts argued that the change in political arrangements was less about ideology and more about geopolitical calculations of the US. After two decades of war and heavy losses in men and resources, the United States and its allies appeared to conclude that a negotiated exit was the most practical option.

In Pakistan’s strategic discourse, some analysts believe that the evolving regional situation has produced complex alignments. They argue that while global powers may differ in their public positions, their policies in Afghanistan sometimes intersect in ways that shape regional security dynamics. In this interpretation, Afghanistan’s territory risks becoming a platform for proxy competition, where regional and extra-regional actors pursue their strategic interests.Pakistan, in this context, perceives itself as a primary target of terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil. Islamabad has repeatedly asserted that these groups receive external funding, training and logistical support designed to destabilize Pakistan. Such a strategy, is intended to gradually “bleed” the country by keeping its western border volatile and by diverting its resources toward internal security challenges.

After conventional Indian military confrontation failed to alter the strategic balance in South Asia, it is using indirect warfare through terrorist proxies as an alternative approach. Proxy conflicts and covert operations against Pakistan are considered as the preferred instruments by its rival powers. The situation also carries broader geopolitical implications. Afghanistan sits at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. Control or influence over its territory by India and Israel can re-shape regional connectivity, trade corridors and security alignments. Consequently, multiple actors, including global powers and regional rivals, have long sought a foothold in the country. It is also argued that the ultimate strategic competition in the region could extend beyond Pakistan to include broader rivalries involving China, Russia and influence in Central Asia.

Given these complexities, Pakistan’s response must be multidimensional. In the immediate term, Islamabad aims to strengthen border security and neutralize militant groups attempting to infiltrate Pakistani territory. Military operations targeting militant hideouts both inside Pakistan and, when deemed necessary, across the border, should be part of this security strategy. In the medium term, diplomatic engagement with the Afghan Taliban government remains essential. Dialogue whether direct or through intermediaries including respected Pashtun tribal elders, religious scholars and former diplomats to facilitate communication and rebuild trust between the two neighbours. In the long term, Pakistan may need to pursue a broader strategy focused on building durable relationships with the Afghan masses. This would involve engagement with diverse ethnic groups, civil society actors and liberal political leaders across Afghanistan. Sustainable stability on the western frontier will ultimately depend not only on military measures but also on economic cooperation, cultural ties and regional connectivity.

Eventually, the success of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq will depend on whether it can combine security operations with diplomatic outreach and long-term regional engagement. Pakistan cannot afford prolonged hostility along its borders. Preventing Afghanistan from becoming a staging ground for hostile alliances remains a central strategic priority for Islamabad as it navigates the evolving geopolitical landscape of the region.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

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