Oman E-Visa for Students 2025; Check Update for Pakistani students

Oman, a country of only 5 million, is an ideal destination for students because of its high-quality education, cultural diversity as top-class universities are offering latest programs in English language.

The Middle Eastern nation again opened E-Visa program for 2025, offering exciting opportunity for international travelers, and students to simplify application process, making it faster, more efficient, and accessible for students and tourists alike.

Oman E-Visa System

Those looking to apply to visit Oman for college admission, or short-term stays can now apply for their visas online through Royal Oman Police (ROP) E-Visa portal.

With new updates, the platform allows students to submit their applications, make payments, and receive approvals, and that’s without the need to visit consulates or stand in long queues.

The newly launched unsponsored tourist visa is best for students as those eligible can apply directly for a visa to explore Oman or attend educational events, offering a convenient solution for those planning short visits during breaks or after completing their studies.

Eligibility Criteria

Oman E-Visa program allows citizens of over 100 countries as part of Muscat’s new strategy to woo more visitors, including students.

Work visa and immigration Changes

Aspect Details Work Visa Changes Restrictions on student work visas, especially in construction and hospitality. Omanization Policy Focus on hiring Omani nationals, creating more opportunities for international students. Health Insurance From 2025, expatriates, including students, must have employer-provided health insurance.

With these updates, Pakistani students now have more opportunities to study, visit, and work in the Middle East nation.

Apply Online

Those who are interested in applying for E-Visa can check their eligibility and submit applications online at

evisa.rop.gov.om