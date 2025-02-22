AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan’s squad against India after Key Changes

Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistans Squad Against India After Key Changes
Pakistan vs India match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set for Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. India after outclassing Bangladesh, is in strong form, while Pakistan, after loss to New Zealand, faces pressure.

Due to injuries, Men in Green made changes to their lineup, with Fakhar Zaman out and Imam Ul Haq replacing him. Despite India’s recent dominance, Pakistan has a solid record in the UAE. The match is crucial for both teams, as a loss could jeopardize their tournament progress.

Rizwan led Pakistan will look to bounce back after early blow as the match holds significant importance. South Asian giants are aiming to recover from their opening loss and stay on track for a strong tournament performance. With key injuries affecting their squad, Pakistan is expected to make several changes to their playing XI.

Star batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament, and in his absence, Imam Ul Haq is set to open the innings. Additionally, Saud Shakeel, who has struggled with his recent form, may be replaced by Kamran Ghulam to strengthen the middle order.

  • Imam Ul Haq
  • Babar Azam
  • Kamran Ghulam
  • Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wicketkeeper)
  • Agha Salman
  • Tayyab Tahir
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Naseem Shah
  • Haris Rauf
  • Abrar Ahmed

The blockbuster game remains in limelight as Pakistan keep their hopes alive in the tournament, hosted in country after 3 decades.

Ben Duckett, Joe Root guide England to mammoth total of 351 against Australia in Champions Trophy

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

