October 8 declared Public Holiday in Memory of Earthquake Victims

MUZAFFARABAD – The Government of Azad Kashmir announced public holiday on October 8, 2025 Wednesday, to observe “Youm-e-Istehqaq’ in memory of martyrs and victims of devastating 2005 earthquake.

Azad Kashmir Services and General Administration Department shared an official notification regarding holiday. According to the announcement, all government and private educational institutions across the region will remain closed, and government offices will also observe a general holiday.

October 8 serves as tribute to those who lost their lives in the earthquake and as reminder of the resilience and unity of the people of Azad Kashmir. Several commemorative events and activities are expected to take place across the territory to honor the victims and reaffirm commitments to disaster preparedness and community solidarity.

The day remaioned among darkesty hours when 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck northern Pakistan, near Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and killed around 86,000 people, with thousands more injured and over 3.5 million left homeless.

Muzaffarabad, Balakot, and Bagh were nearly destroyed, and around 780,000 buildings and hundreds of healthcare facilities were damaged. Every year on October 8, Pakistan commemorates the victims and the resilience of the affected communities.