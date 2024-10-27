NY Chamber of Small Corporations team meet Gov

Saleem says Pakistanis playing important role in economic development

The delegation of New York Chamber of Small Corporations, led by founder Syed Alamdar Hussain Shah, met Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House Lahore. Former Member of Provincial Assembly, Information Secretary People’s Party Central Punjab Shehzad Saeed Cheema was also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a very important role in the economic development of the country.

He said that overseas Pakistanis are ambassadors of Pakistan abroad. Governor Punjab said that foreign investment is increasing due to political stability and economic improvement in the country. He said that the improvement in the country’s economy is a positive sign.

Governor Punjab further said that the development of the country lies in the stability of the constitution and democracy.

He said that the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment unanimously by the parliament of all political parties is a milestone in the history of the country.

On this occasion, delegation informed the Governor of Punjab about various problems faced by them. They apprised Punjab Governor of the forced payment of tax on mobile phones at airports and confiscation of mobile phones for non-payment. Governor Punjab assured the delegation to immediately contact the concerned department to resolve the issue. The delegation also invited Governor Punjab to attend a prize distribution ceremony of New York Chamber of Small Corporation as chief guest.

The delegation comprised Dr. Rafi Gillani, Dr. Hammad Ahmed Khan, Mr. Umar Shahzad, Shahla Hammad, Mr. Safdar Ali and Muhammad Waqas.