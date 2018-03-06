NUML students, staff donate blood

Staff Reporter

A large number of students, faculty and staff members gathered to the blood donation camp at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad to donate blood for thalassemia and other patients on Monday, said a press release.

Director Administration NUML Brig (R) Zia ul Hassan Sahialongwith Dr. Amina and Director Student Affairs Nazir Ahmed visited the blood donation camp. He appreciate the students and said that the practice of voluntarily blood donating is low in Pakistan. Such drives will encourage young students to go for voluntary donations.” He said that NUML always welcomed the community services and social work to help the needy.

The donation camp was arranged by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and donation drive drew a huge response from the students, faculty members and staff and especially girls who turned up to donate blood for children suffering from thalassemia and other patients.

Assistant Director PRCS Dr. WasifaMutassim said that blood donation collected from NUML will be used for Thalassemia, Anemia, accidents or emergencies, Hemophilia and cancer patients. She said that PRCS striving hard to facilitate the deprived and needy patients. She thanked NUML administration for helping in setting up a blood donation camp in the varsity and she also lauded the passion of students, faculty and staff in donating blood.