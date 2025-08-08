NOC Fees for Lahore Housing Societies doubled by PHA; full details here 

LAHORE – Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) approved major hike in No Objection Certificate (NOC) fees for housing societies, raising charge from Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 per kanal.

This decision was made during 27th Board of Directors meeting chaired by Ghazali Saleem Butt and DG Mansoor Ahmed as the surge aims to regulate and streamline housing development projects and ensure better resource management.

Besides fee hike, Board also imposed new environmental requirements, mandating developers to plant two trees for every 10 marla and four trees for every kanal in newly constructed houses.

These measures are part of broader strategy by PHA to enhance urban planning standards and promote sustainable development within housing societies.

Board further approved several other initiatives, including amendments to service regulations, healthcare collaborations, and sports infrastructure improvements. However, the NOC fee increase remains the most impactful change expected to affect housing developers and society management across the region.

PHA officials said these revised fees would contribute to improved monitoring and quality control in housing projects, ultimately benefiting residents through better-planned communities and greener environments.