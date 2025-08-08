Designated banks in Pakistan to collect Hajj applications on Saturday

KARACHI – To facilitate the collection of Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026, the State Bank of Pakistan, on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, has directed 14 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025, throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has designated 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami to collect Hajj applications from registered applicants of Hajj 2026 w.e.f. August 4, 2025, to August 9, 2025, throughout the country.