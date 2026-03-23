‘No Talks with US’: Iran Responds to Trump’s Claims of Productive Talks Amid War

TEHRAN – US President Donald Trump shared major update on constructive talks with Iran, but Tehran denied holding any talks with Washington, directly contradicting explosive claims by POTUS.

Citing an informed source, Mehr News Agency reported that there is “absolutely no dialogue” between Tehran and Washington, calling Trump’s remarks a calculated move to manipulate global energy markets and stall for time ahead of potential military action.

Iranian source further revealed that while regional powers have floated urgent proposals to cool tensions, Tehran insists it is not the aggressor. “We did not start this war,” the official said bluntly, adding that any calls for restraint should be directed squarely at Washington.

Earlier in the day, US President announced he has ordered a temporary five-day halt to U.S. strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure. Posting on Truth Social, he described ongoing contacts as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive,” suggesting a possible breakthrough in one of the world’s most dangerous standoffs. However, he warned the pause hinges entirely on how these supposed talks unfold in the coming days.

The high-stakes claims come against the backdrop of a rapidly escalating regional war triggered by the February 28 US-Israel offensive on Iran, a joint U.S.-Israeli assault that has reportedly killed more than 1,340 people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a shocking and unprecedented blow.

Tehran’s retaliation has been swift and fierce. Waves of drones and missiles have targeted Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting U.S. forces, unleashing destruction, casualties, and widespread panic. The fallout has rippled far beyond the battlefield, shaking global markets and throwing international air travel into chaos.