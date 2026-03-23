Sir Richie Richardson set to make HBL PSL debut as match referee

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Sunday announced the match officials for the HBL PSL 11, which will be played in Lahore and Karachi from March 26 to May 3 with 44 matches slated to take place.

Sir Richie Richardson, member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, is set to make his HBL PSL debut as match referee. Previously, Sir Richardson has officiated four Tests and three T20Is in Pakistan between 2017 and 2024, including the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Four members of ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, Ahsan Raza from Pakistan, Christopher Gaffaney from New Zealand, Allahudien Palekar from South Africa and Alexander Wharf from England, will be joined by Sharfuddoula Saikat and Chris Brown in a strong overseas contingent of Umpires.

Palekar and Saikat will be making their HBL PSL debuts. Among others, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Nasir Hussain, Zulfiqar Jan, Abdul Muqeet, Alay Haider, Imran Jawed and Tariq Rasheed will perform umpiring duties in the tournament.

Roshan Mahanama, who has been a regular match referee in the HBL PSL since 2017, will return to extend his tally of 71 HBL PSL matches as head of the playing control team, starting with the opening match between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen.

In the first match, Wharf and Ahsan will be on-field umpires, while Asif Yaqoob will perform duties as TV Umpire. Tariq Rasheed will be the fourth umpire.

Umpires:

Ahsan Raza, Chris Gaffaney, Sharfuddoula Saikat, Allahuddien Palekar, Alex Wharf, Chris Brown, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Khan Aafreedi, Nasir Hussain, Zulfiqar Jan, Abdul Muqeet, Alay Haider, Imran Jawed and Tariq Rasheed

Match Referees:

Roshan Mahanama, Sir Richard Richardson, Ali Naqvi, Kamran Chaudhary, Bilal Khilji, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aleem Moosa, Sohail Idrees