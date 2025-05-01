AGL54.14▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)AIRLINK152.12▼ -8.16 (-0.05%)BOP9.12▼ -0.36 (-0.04%)CNERGY7.09▼ -0.72 (-0.09%)DCL9.73▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)DFML35.11▼ -3.41 (-0.09%)DGKC124.46▼ -3.29 (-0.03%)FCCL42.81▼ -0.92 (-0.02%)FFL14.21▼ -0.75 (-0.05%)HUBC131.94▼ -5.18 (-0.04%)HUMNL12.23▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4▼ -0.11 (-0.03%)KOSM4.91▼ -0.33 (-0.06%)MLCF67.05▼ -1.87 (-0.03%)NBP81.84▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)OGDC200.38▼ -7.43 (-0.04%)PAEL41.5▼ -1.7 (-0.04%)PIBTL8.42▼ -0.5 (-0.06%)PPL148.6▼ -8.5 (-0.05%)PRL27.71▼ -0.88 (-0.03%)PTC19.46▼ -1.12 (-0.05%)SEARL81.97▼ -2.62 (-0.03%)TELE6.82▼ -0.21 (-0.03%)TOMCL31.13▼ -3.37 (-0.10%)TPLP8.14▼ -0.68 (-0.08%)TREET18.19▼ -1.32 (-0.07%)TRG63.13▼ -0.71 (-0.01%)UNITY25.77▼ -0.42 (-0.02%)WTL1.25▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

No More Indian Songs on Pakistani FM Radio stations amid Kashmir tensions

No More Indian Songs On Pakistani Fm Radio Stations Amid Kashmir Tensions
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Broadcasters Association stopped airing Indian songs on FM Radio stations as New Delhi severed cultural ties after Pahalgam incident in occupied Kashmir.

As Indian restricted social media accounts of top Pakistani showbiz and news channels, PBA stopped airing Indian songs, a move that reflects public sentiment and national interest as tensions remain all-time high between South Asian nuclear-armed nations.

The decision comes amid heightened tensiosn, and has been strongly praised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which termed it a “patriotic gesture” and a reflection of the collective will of the nation.

“This principled decision by PBA upholds the dignity and sovereignty of Pakistan,” said the Ministry in an official statement. “It shows unity in promoting core national values during these challenging times.”

No More Indian Songs On Pakistani Fm Radio Stations Amid Kashmir Tensions

The government further appreciated the role of all media stakeholders who continue to act responsibly and support efforts aimed at promoting unity, peace, and patriotism.

The move has garnered wide public support, with many hailing it as a timely stand for cultural self-respect and national cohesion.

‘Digital Blackout’: Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir’s Instagram accounts restricted in India amid tensions

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms predicted

  • Pakistan

Matric student ends life after continuous harassment by School teacher

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pak Army flexes Military Muscle as COAS Asim Munir oversees combat drills in Tilla Field Range

  • Pakistan

New Fee Structure for Non-Chip ID Cards as NADRA rolls out new Features

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer