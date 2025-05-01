No More Indian Songs on Pakistani FM Radio stations amid Kashmir tensions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Broadcasters Association stopped airing Indian songs on FM Radio stations as New Delhi severed cultural ties after Pahalgam incident in occupied Kashmir.

As Indian restricted social media accounts of top Pakistani showbiz and news channels, PBA stopped airing Indian songs, a move that reflects public sentiment and national interest as tensions remain all-time high between South Asian nuclear-armed nations.

The decision comes amid heightened tensiosn, and has been strongly praised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which termed it a “patriotic gesture” and a reflection of the collective will of the nation.

“This principled decision by PBA upholds the dignity and sovereignty of Pakistan,” said the Ministry in an official statement. “It shows unity in promoting core national values during these challenging times.”

The government further appreciated the role of all media stakeholders who continue to act responsibly and support efforts aimed at promoting unity, peace, and patriotism.

The move has garnered wide public support, with many hailing it as a timely stand for cultural self-respect and national cohesion.