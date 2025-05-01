Lahore, Punjab weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms predicted

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday night and the next two days.

The wet spell will provide much-needed respite to the heat-stricken people by decreasing the temperatures.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts of the country.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur on Thursday night and the next two days.

Rains, gusty winds, hailstorms, and lightning may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels during the period.

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 38°C and 40°C on Friday and between 37°C and 39°C and Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Extremely hot weather prevailed in the southern districts.

Khanpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 47°C. The maximum temperature in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur was recorded at 46°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 52 per cent.