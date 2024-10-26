We want to promote cooperation with Belgium: Maryam

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that relations with Belgium will reach new heights.

Maryam Nawaz said this while meeting Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan Charles Idesbald van der Gracht de Rommerswael to discuss various avenues of mutual cooperation and promotion of bilateral ties between Belgium and Punjab.

She added,”Pakistan and Belgium value their bilateral relations a lot.” Madam Chief Minister said,”Youth are being trained in world class IT skills.” She added,”Special attention is being given to the mechanization of agricultural sector in Punjab.”

Ambassador of Belgium H.E Charles Idesbald van der Gracht de Rommerswael praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s people-friendly policies, and economic vision of the Government of Punjab.

He said,”Punjab Government’s measures to control effects of climate change and improve environment are impressive.” He added,”Environment-friendly innovative initiatives in Punjab will have far-reaching results.”

Ambassador of Belgium said,”Belgium is interested in increasing investment and cooperation in various sectors in Pakistan.” He added,”We can benefit from each other’s experiences in education, agriculture and other fields.”