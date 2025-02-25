No cost to Punjab govt for biker lane colour: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the biker lane colour in Lahore was applied by a local company as a test with a one-year guarantee. She said the Punjab government has neither incurred any financial loss, nor has any payment been made to the company.

The company will reapply the colour, Azma said while respnding to Barrister Saif’s statement. The information minister said that Peshawar BRT had operated less and caught fire more frequently in the past five years, regularly facing accidents.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government still owes Rs 60 billion for Peshawar Metro. Peshawar BRT case is still ongoing in the international court, she added. PML-N leader said that Barrister Saif always tries to stay in the news by criticising Punjab. “Those who have no achievements of their own find faults with the good work of others.

The KP government spokesperson has yet to inform the nation about their chief minister’s performance. Even today, people in KP have to cross rivers using makeshift dollies and take motorcycles through streams, she said. Meanwhile, in Punjab, after Metro Bus and Orange Train, Tram and Underground Green Line projects are in progress, she concluded.