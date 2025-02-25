Romina urges OIC member states to prioritize water security

Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam here on Monday urged Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to prioritize water security in their climate action strategies, strengthen intergovernmental collaborations on water governance, facilitate public-private partnerships to invest in water-efficient technologies, and mobilize international climate finance for large-scale water projects.

Addressing the opening ceremony of “Networking of Water Centers of Excellence in OIC Member States,” Romina stressed the importance of cooperation among nations sharing transboundary rivers, lakes, and underground water reservoirs to ensure regional stability.

“Many of our nations share critical water resources, and cooperation in water governance is essential for regional peace and prosperity.

No single country can tackle these challenges alone,” she said.

“The OIC, with its collective strength and shared vision, must step forward as a leader in global water security efforts.

” Representatives of water centers from various countries, including Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Morocco, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Bangladesh, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, and Russia, attended the event.

Alam highlighted the challenges OIC nations are facing due to climate change, rapid urbanization, and population growth.

“Fifteen of the world’s most water-stressed countries belong to the OIC.

Large parts of the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia, which have significant OIC representation, are facing severe water shortages due to declining groundwater levels, extreme weather events, and inefficient water management practices,” she stated.