Minimum IELTS Score for Pakistani student to study abroad – 2025 Update

Pakistan witnessed influx of younger individuals, who are moving abroad for work and educational opportunities, and so the demand for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) surged. As more and more young professionals and students looking to attend top universities in countries like US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, IELTS remains at key center before applying.

In recent times, a lot of Pakistani students applied to international universities as growing demand for higher education abroad increased. For Pakistani students, IELTS scores are required not only for university admissions but also for visa applications.

IELTS requirements for Top US universities

Name of institution IELTS requirement (undergrad) IELTS requirement (postgrad) Massachusetts Institute of Technology 7.0 7.0 California Institute of Technology 7.0 7.0 Harvard University 7.0 7.0 Yale University 7.0 7.0 University of Chicago 7.0 7.0 University of Pennsylvania 7.0 7.0 Johns Hopkins University 7.0 7.0 University of California, Berkeley 7.0 7.0 Columbia University 7.0 7.0 University of California, Los Angeles 7.0 7.0

IELTS Score for Pakistani Students

Countries Minimum IELTS Entry Score Australia 4.5 UK 4.0 – 7.0 Canada 6.0 New Zealand 3.5

Pakistani government is working with international organizations and local consultancies to support students preparing for the IELTS exam as more Pakistanis seek to study abroad.

