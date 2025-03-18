AGL68.26▲ 6.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK183.86▲ 3 (0.02%)BOP11.82▲ 0.15 (0.01%)CNERGY7.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.41▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML45.98▼ -0.1 (0.00%)DGKC132.76▼ -1.23 (-0.01%)FCCL46.38▲ 0.31 (0.01%)FFL16.15▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC135.09▲ 3.02 (0.02%)HUMNL13.06▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.62▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.2▲ 0.1 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0 (0.00%)NBP74.01▲ 0.03 (0.00%)OGDC223.06▲ 1.68 (0.01%)PAEL44.95▼ -0.59 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.66▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL187.05▲ 2.96 (0.02%)PRL36.27▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)PTC24.77▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)SEARL100.95▼ -0.28 (0.00%)TELE7.88▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.9▼ -0.17 (0.00%)TPLP10.83▲ 0.19 (0.02%)TREET22.54▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TRG66.62▲ 6.06 (0.10%)UNITY29.84▲ 0.24 (0.01%)WTL1.33▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Minimum IELTS Score for Pakistani student to study abroad – 2025 Update

Minimum IELTS Score for Pakistani student to study abroad – 2025 Update
Pakistan witnessed influx of younger individuals, who are moving abroad for work and educational opportunities, and so the demand for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) surged. As more and more young professionals and students looking to attend top universities in countries like US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, IELTS remains at key center before applying.

In recent times, a lot of Pakistani students applied to international universities as growing demand for higher education abroad increased. For Pakistani students, IELTS scores are required not only for university admissions but also for visa applications.

IELTS requirements for Top US universities

Name of institution IELTS requirement (undergrad) IELTS requirement (postgrad)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology 7.0 7.0
California Institute of Technology 7.0 7.0
Harvard University 7.0 7.0
Yale University 7.0 7.0
University of Chicago 7.0 7.0
University of Pennsylvania 7.0 7.0
Johns Hopkins University 7.0 7.0
University of California, Berkeley 7.0 7.0
Columbia University 7.0 7.0
University of California, Los Angeles 7.0 7.0

IELTS Score for Pakistani Students

Countries Minimum IELTS Entry Score
Australia 4.5
UK 4.0 – 7.0
Canada 6.0
New Zealand 3.5

Pakistani government is working with international organizations and local consultancies to support students preparing for the IELTS exam as more Pakistanis seek to study abroad.

IELTS Fee in Pakistan 2025

Type Region Test Mode Fees 
IELTS Academic & IELTS General Training Lahore, Islamabad & On Computer 61,500
IELTS Academic & IELTS General Training Lahore On Paper 68,300
IELTS Academic & IELTS General Training Karachi On Computer 59,850
IELTS for UKVI Academic & UKVI General Training Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Faisalabad & Gujrat On Computer 55,350
IELTS Life Skills Test NA Not Specified 42,800
Web Desk (Lahore)

