Nic All Set To Recruit Cohort 4 Of Startups To Turn Their Ideas Into Highly Marketable Ventures

The National Incubation Center (NIC) Islamabad, on Wednesday hosted an Exclusive Media Day, bringing together leading journalists and media professionals for an immersive experience inside Pakistan’s premier startup incubation hub.

The event offered the media a firsthand opportunity to witness NIC Islamabad’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and they interacted with startup founders, and explored how groundbreaking innovations in Deep AI, HealthTech, AgriTech, and Women-led technology were shaping Pakistan’s future in tech-based business.

While welcoming the media persons, Mr. Sayyed Ahmad Masud, Project Director at NIC Islamabad shared insights into the center’s journey, its role in transforming ideas into impact, and its mission to build Pakistan’s innovation economy. He emphasized rather urged the media to see the bright side of the picture and adopt a positive approach. You must have complete trust in our youth that has great potential to lead the country towards economic prosperity overcoming all the challenges, he said.

“At NIC Islamabad, we are committed to turning ideas into impact, and this Media Day demonstrated how our startups are not just building businesses, but building Pakistan’s future,” said Mr. Sayyed Ahmad Masud. “As we move toward launching our Cohort 4 of innovators, this event reflected our ongoing mission to strengthen the bridge between innovation and the narratives that amplify it.” To a question, he said the NIC recruits and incubates startups through a competitive process, providing them with resources like mentorship, funding opportunities, cutting-edge facilities, and expert guidance to help them grow their ventures.

Earlier, Programme Manager Kamran Taufiq Khan also gave a presentation and told the media persons about the NIC’s journey started in 2017. A number of our passing out young business minds are today running successful enterprises and doing a great work, he said.

On the occasion, the young ‘founders’ from Cohort 3 shared their products with the media persons and successfully demonstrated how they worked and fulfilled the desired goals.

Dr Alia, Osama, Sana Khattak, Abeeha and Alaina are among the talented startups who under the proper guidance and mentorship of the NIC not only developed their products but are also on the way of marketing them successfully.

The media representatives engaged in an open discussion and Q&A session, diving deep into the NIC’s incubation process, the challenges and achievements of its biggest startups, and the broader vision driving the ecosystem.

They also toured NIC Islamabad’s cutting-edge facilities, including its co-working spaces, innovation labs, and collaborative hubs, gaining a close-up view of the resources enabling entrepreneurs to scale their ideas into market-ready ventures.