Bilawal visits Moriya Loop Band, reviews arrangements

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Aqil Agani and Moria Loop embankments of the Indus River in Larkana on Wednesday, where irrigation officers briefed about the flood water situation in details.

The PPP Chairman gathered information regarding the food and drinking arrangements for the people residing there in case of possible flooding.

He also inspected the medical camps set up on the embankments to provide healthcare facilities and the camps established by the Livestock Department for the care of animals.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari obtained details from the doctors and staff of the Health Department regarding the provision of healthcare facilities and also inspected the mobile hospital service established by Rescue 1122.

He instructed that the supply of medicines and other facilities should be ensured and directed that the Rescue 1122 teams remain on high alert in case of any potential flooding.

During the visit, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro Sohail Anwar Siyal and other concerned departments were also present.—APP