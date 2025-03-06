AGL58.01▼ -1.01 (-0.02%)AIRLINK176.78▲ 2.18 (0.01%)BOP12.79▲ 0.27 (0.02%)CNERGY7.39▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DCL9.06▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML45.15▲ 0.05 (0.00%)DGKC122▲ 2.56 (0.02%)FCCL41.1▲ 1.17 (0.03%)FFL14.6▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)HUBC134.15▲ 0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL13▲ 0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.42▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.03▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF55▲ 1.81 (0.03%)NBP80.35▲ 0.54 (0.01%)OGDC212▼ -0.91 (0.00%)PAEL41.5▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PIBTL10.04▲ 0.46 (0.05%)PPL171.19▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PRL33.9▲ 0.57 (0.02%)PTC23.25▲ 0.23 (0.01%)SEARL91.25▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE7.89▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL31.14▲ 0.27 (0.01%)TPLP11.03▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TREET20.51▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TRG58.66▲ 0.36 (0.01%)UNITY28.96▲ 0.03 (0.00%)WTL1.34▲ 0 (0.00%)

Newly appointed Saudi CG calls on Governor Sindh

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori met with Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed Consul General, Muhammad N.M. AlSubaie, at Governor House and congratulated him on assuming his new responsibilities.

During the meeting, the two discussed bilateral relations, mutual cooperation, and investment opportunities in various sectors.

The governor highlighted Sindh’s vast investment potential and expressed Pakistan’s deep emotional bond with Saudi Arabia, acknowledging the kingdom’s unwavering support in difficult times.

The Saudi Consul General reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to seeing Pakistan as a strong and stable nation in the region.

Later, the Saudi Consul General visited the IT Market, where he praised the facilities provided to students.

He also commended the IT courses initiated under Governor Sindh’s special initiative, calling them a promising step toward a brighter future for Pakistani youth.

News desk

