Pakistan Navy’s former chief Admiral (retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey passes away

Pakistan Navy's former chief Admiral (retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey passes away
ISLAMABAD – Former chief of naval staff (CNS) of Pakistan Navy Admiral (retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey passed away in Islamabad on Thursday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has expressed condolences on the sad demise of Sirohey and paid tribute to him on his services for the country.

Admiral Sirohey previously served as the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of Pakistan Navy from 1986 to 1988, and later ascended as the sixth Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee from 1988 until retiring in 1991.

He was only the second four-star admiral in the Pakistan Navy’s history to be appointed as Chairman Joint Chiefs.

In 1951, he was commissioned in the navy as midshipman and he did his initial military training at the Pakistan Military Academy before being sent to United Kingdom in 1952 for further education.

He received education at the Royal Naval College at Greenwich in England where he completed specialization in signals/navigation and gained electrical engineering course degree.

He returned to Pakistan in 1956 when he was as Sub-Lieutenant in the Navy and formally inducted in the Engineering Branch.

He also participated in 1965 and 1971 wars fought against India.

