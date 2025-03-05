AGL59.02▲ 2.13 (0.04%)AIRLINK174.6▼ -4.26 (-0.02%)BOP12.52▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.33▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)DCL8.9▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DFML45.1▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)DGKC119.44▲ 0.15 (0.00%)FCCL39.93▼ -0.06 (0.00%)FFL14.68▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC133.63▼ -0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL12.97▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.37▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF53.19▲ 0.33 (0.01%)NBP79.81▲ 0.51 (0.01%)OGDC212.91▼ -0.41 (0.00%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.76 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.58▲ 0.46 (0.05%)PPL171.11▼ -1.64 (-0.01%)PRL33.33▼ -0.86 (-0.03%)PTC23.02▼ -0.72 (-0.03%)SEARL91.37▼ -1.88 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)TOMCL30.87▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)TPLP10.99▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET20.37▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG58.3▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)UNITY28.93▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.34▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)

New Zealand storm into ICC Champions Trophy Final with clinical win over South Africa

New Zealand Set 363 Run Target For South Africa In Champions Trophy 2025 Semi
LAHORE – David Miller’s ton in vain as New Zealand advanced to final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with a dominant victory over South Africa in the second semi-final. Kiwis are set to face India in the final on March 9, as they produced a spectacular performance led by their key players Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.

This victory marks yet another impressive chapter in New Zealand’s tournament journey, following group-stage triumphs over Pakistan and Bangladesh. Black Caps now turn their focus to the final showdown with India, where they’ll hope to continue their stellar form and claim the coveted ICC Champions Trophy title.

Kiwis posted an imposing total of 362/6, with Ravindra scoring 108 off 101 balls and Williamson contributing 102 off 94. Glenn Phillips’ quickfire 49 also played a vital role in propelling New Zealand to a formidable total. South African bowlers struggled throughout the innings, unable to contain the attacking duo of Ravindra and Williamson.

New Zealand set a challenging 363-run target for South Africa in the second Semi-Final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, Rachin Ravindra (108) and Will Young (21) provided a solid start with 48 runs opening partnership. Ravindra stitched 164 runs together with Kane Williamson (102) for the second wicket to set a perfect stage for a strong finish.

Daryl Mitchell (49), Glenn Philips (49) and Michael Bracewell (16) ensured a strong finish to take the team score to 362/6 in the allocated 50 overs. Lungi Ngidi bagged three wicket and Kagiso Rabada two while Wiaan Mulder took one wicket.

New Zealand Playing XI: 1 Will Young, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner (capt), 9 Matt Henry, 10 Kyle Jamieson, 11 Will O’Rourke

South Africa Playing XI: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Lungi Ngidi

 

Staff Report

