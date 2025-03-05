Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather; Gusty winds likely

KARACHI – Dry weather will likely persist in Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Gusty winds are likely during the forecast period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather will likely persist in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Wednesday night and the next two days. Gusty winds are likely during the period.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 12°C and 14°C on Thursday and Friday, and 13°C and 15°C on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Thursday and Friday, and 14°C and 16°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in the port city, Hyderabad most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mohenjo-Daro and Mithi remained the coldest places in Sindh, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 03°C. The minimum temperature in Sukkur and Nawabshah was recorded at 07°C.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 13 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 49 per cent.