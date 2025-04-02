New Zealand crush Pakistan by 84 runs to clinch ODI series 2-0

HAMILTON – New Zealand on Wednesday beat Pakistan by 84 runs in the second ODI to win the three match series 2-0 at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Mohammad Rizwan-led side was restricted to runs in chase of a modest target of 293 runs as Kiwis’ bowlers showed magical bowling performance in the match.

The Team Green suffered early blows when opening pair Abdullah Shafique and Imamul Haq were removed for 1 and 3 runs, respectively. Babar Azam scored only one run while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made 5 runs.

After the top order and middle order collapsed, Faheem Ashraf tried to drive the team out of pressure with his knock of 73 runs. Naseem Shah scored career’s first half century but it went in vain as Pakistan lost match to Kiwis.

Earlier, New Zealand set a target of 293 runs, thanked to a stunning innings by Mitchell Hay who made unbeaten 99 runs and Muhammad Abbas who scored 41 runs.

PAK vs NZ Squads

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (cap), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (cap & wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Moqim, Akif Javed

On March 29, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 73 runs in the first ODI at the McLean Park in Napier on Saturday to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

New Zealand, after being asked to bat first, posted 344-9 in their 50 overs. Mark Chapman, who registered his third ODI century, led the charge with 111-ball 132, hitting 13 fours and six sixes, while stitching a 199-run stand for the fourth wicket with Daryl Mitchell.