From 200-5000; Check new Domestic vs Commercial Sanitation Fee Structure

LAHORE – Punjab government is making stern reforms to boost sanitation services, support municipal infrastructure, and promote a cleaner environment throughout Lahore and other cities.

CM Maryam Nawaz led government considered imposition of sanitation fee to improve waste management and cleanliness in both residential and commercial areas, with new fee ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 5,000, depending on the property type and size.

Residential Charges as per Plot Size

Plot Sanitation Fee Below 5 marlas Rs. 300 5 to 10 marlas Rs. 500 10 marlas Rs. 1,000 20 to 40 marlas Rs. 2,000 Above 40 marlas Rs. 5,000

Commercial Sanitation Charges

Small businesses – Rs. 500

Medium businesses – Rs. 1,000

Large businesses – Rs. 3,000

Sanitation charges are expected to be lower for residential areas and higher for commercial zones, reflecting their respective waste generation patterns.

Masses will be able to pay the sanitation fee via a dedicated online application, ensuring transparency and ease of access. The Punjab government has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs. 15 billion in the first year of implementation.