From 200-5000; Check new Domestic vs Commercial Sanitation Fee Structure

LAHORE – Punjab government is making stern reforms to boost sanitation services, support municipal infrastructure, and promote a cleaner environment throughout Lahore and other cities.
CM Maryam Nawaz led government considered imposition of sanitation fee to improve waste management and cleanliness in both residential and commercial areas, with new fee ranging from Rs. 200 to Rs. 5,000, depending on the property type and size.
Residential Charges as per Plot Size
|Plot
|Sanitation Fee
|Below 5 marlas
|Rs. 300
|5 to 10 marlas
|Rs. 500
|10 marlas
|Rs. 1,000
|20 to 40 marlas
|Rs. 2,000
|Above 40 marlas
|Rs. 5,000
Commercial Sanitation Charges
-
Small businesses – Rs. 500
-
Medium businesses – Rs. 1,000
-
Large businesses – Rs. 3,000
Sanitation charges are expected to be lower for residential areas and higher for commercial zones, reflecting their respective waste generation patterns.
Masses will be able to pay the sanitation fee via a dedicated online application, ensuring transparency and ease of access. The Punjab government has set an ambitious revenue target of Rs. 15 billion in the first year of implementation.
