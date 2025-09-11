New Simplified Procedure for Gas Connections in Pakistan; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) officials announced that previously submitted applications will be given priority for new domestic gas connections as government opened gas connections after years.

As of September 2025, around 39,000 applications are pending, and the company plans to provide 300,000 connections in the first year and 600,000 in the second year.

Officials confirmed that the new connection fee has been set at Rs21,000 for houses up to 10 marlas, and Rs23,000 for larger homes. Additionally, a security deposit of Rs20,000 will be required for all new domestic connections.

The process for accepting new applications will begin after the official notification is issued. New applicants will also need to sign the RLNG agreement approved by OGRA.

Gas Application Process

Consumers can get application form from their nearest SNGPL regional office or download it from the company’s official website. Forms must be filled in capital letters and will be selected based on network availability.

Required Documents

Copy of National Identity Card (NIC)

Proof of property ownership

Gas bill of a neighboring property

Once form and documents are submitted, an SNGPL team will inspect site to determine technical feasibility. Approved applicants will receive a “Proposal Letter” or “Demand Notice” containing installation guidelines and a list of approved contractors.

Officials said the new, simplified process aims to provide consumers with natural gas at an affordable cost while improving SNGPL’s service delivery.