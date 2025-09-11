Litton Das shine as Bangladesh down Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 match

ABU DHABI – Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by seven wickets in the Group B match of the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Chasing a 144-run target for victory, Bangladesh reached the milestone in 17.4 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Skipper Litton Das was the top scorer with 59 off 39 balls, followed by Towhid Hridoy, who contributed 35 off 36 balls. Parvez Hossain Emon made 19 off 14 balls and Tanzid Hasan 14 off 18 balls.

Ateeq Iqbal bagged two wickets and Ayush Shukla one. Litton Das was named player of the match.

After being asked to bat first, Hong Kong scored 143 for the loss of seven wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Nizakat Khan was the highest scorer for Hong Kong with 42 off 40 balls, followed by Zeeshan Ali, who made 30 off 34 balls. Skipper Yasim Murtaza contributed 28 off 19 balls with the help of two fours and two maximums. Babar Hayat made 14 off 12 balls.

Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain got two wickets each. Yasim Murtaza was run out.

Hong Kong Playing XI: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshy Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (capt), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman