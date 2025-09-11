Are Non-PTA Mobile Phones about to be Blocked in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Bad news for those using unregistered devices like Non-PTA phones in Pakistan as PTA issued serious warning to all mobile users: if your phone is not registered, it could lose service permanently. The authority launched a high-alert campaign to stop unregistered devices from operating on Pakistani networks.

Officials warn that using an unregistered phone isn’t just risky, and it could lead to legal trouble. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said registering mobile phone device is basic for personal safety and national security.

PTA highlights alarming threats linked to unregistered devices:

National security risks

Use in financial fraud and cybercrimes

Illegal smuggling of unsafe mobile devices

Buying or selling unregistered phones is a punishable offense, and authorities are cracking down hard.

Time is running out for mobile users. Any unregistered device will soon be blocked permanently from Pakistani networks.

How to Regiser Mobile Phone in Pakistan

Find Your Device’s IMEI Number Dial *06# on your phone. For dual-SIM phones, you will see two IMEI numbers.

Then Check Your Device Status. For SMS: Send your IMEI number to 8484. For Online: Visit the DIRBS PTA Portal and enter your IMEI to check if it’s already registered.

Next step is to register Your Device at DIRBS Portal: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs

Sign Up: Create an account using your CNIC/NICOP/Passport number, email, and phone number.

Login: Use your credentials to log in. Apply for CoC (Certificate of Compliance): Enter your IMEI number(s) and Submit the application.

Pay Taxes

Online banking, ATM, or designated bank branches.

You’ll get an SMS or email confirming your device is registered.

Verify Registration Send your IMEI number to 8484 or check via the DIRBS portal to confirm successful registration.