New PTA Taxes for iPhone 13, 14, 15 and 16 series (Full List)

Consumers who are planning to buy used iPhone hit with surge in PTA taxes on Apple devices. Directorate General of Customs Valuation has issued a revised ruling covering 62 models of used and refurbished mobile phones imported in bulk without original packaging or accessories, signaling a sweeping change for the entire second-hand smartphone trade.

KARACHI – iPhone prices in Pakistan are already extremely high due to massive taxation on high-end devices, making them less accessible for many consumers, especially PTA Taxes. Now, authorities have reportedly taken another step by revising PTA tax for used and refurbished smartphones. This move is expected to push prices even higher, further straining the used phones’ market.

Customs authorities reportedly overhauled valuation framework for imported used and refurbished smartphones. The new system applies a uniform tax benchmark to all used devices, regardless of condition, meaning even heavily used or lower-grade phones will now be taxed at the same level as well-maintained units.

iPhone 11 is expected to jump from Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 23,000, while iPhone 11 Pro Max rises from Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 33,500. iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro are also projected to increase from Rs. 22,500 and Rs. 23,500 to Rs. 32,500 and Rs. 33,500, respectively.

iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 are both expected to move from Rs. 24,500 to Rs. 34,000, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max sees a major leap from Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 53,000.

For iPhone 14 series, tax on base model will jump from Rs. 33,000 to Rs. 37,000, and the iPhone 14 Pro going up significantly from Rs. 37,000 to Rs. 54,000. iPhone 15 lineup is also heavily impacted, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max witnessing the most dramatic increase of all—soaring from Rs. 57,500 to a staggering Rs. 100,000, a jump of Rs. 42,500.