Lahore, Punjab Weather: Rain, windstorms expected tonight

Rains of varying intensities and windstorms are expected in Lahore and parts of upper and central Punjab on Friday night.

Synoptic Situation:

A shallow westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, rains and windstorms are expected in Islamabad, Murree, Galyat, Pothohar region, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa Sharif, Kot Addu, Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Vehari, Sialkot, Gujranwala, and Narowal on Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Partly cloudy weather with light rain may occur in Murree, Galyat and surrounding areas.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 40°C and 42°C on Saturday and between 41°C and 43°C on Sunday and Monday.

Past Weather:

Hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, Dera Ghazi Khan received 12 mm of rain.

Bahawalnagar remained the hottest place in Punjab with a maximum temperature of 45°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 21%.