Islamabad, Pakistan Weather Forecast: Scattered rains likely

Scattered rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday night.

Synoptic Situation:

A shallow westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan.

PMD Forecast:

Under these conditions, scattered rains and gusty winds are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pothohar region, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northeast Balochistan and upper Sindh on Friday night.

On Saturday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 35°C and 37°C on Saturday and between 36°C and 38°C on Sunday and Monday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 34°C and 36°C on Saturday and between 35°C and 37°C on Sunday and Monday.

Past Weather:

Weather remained partly cloudy in most upper parts of the country, while hot in plain areas during the last 24 hours. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southern Punjab, Kashmir, northern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir, Kalam 13, Parachinar 08, Lower Dir 07, Mir Khani 06, Drosh 04

Punjab: Dera Ghazi Khan 12

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 11, Airport 10), Garhi Dupatta 10

Balochistan: Kalat 03, Zhob 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis, Astore 01

Bahawalnagar, Khairpur, Dadu, and Larkana were the hottest places in Pakistan with a maximum temperature of 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47%.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 37%.