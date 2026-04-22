Bad News for iPhone Buyers in Pakistan as PTA Taxes jumped by up to Rs40,000; Full List here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani consumers may soon face a major increase in PTA taxes on Apple devices, according to unofficial reports circulating in local market.

Sources claim that PTA-approved device registration fees increased sharply, making already expensive iPhones even costlier in the country. The reported increases vary across different models, with some devices seeing hikes of up to Rs40,000.

iPhone PTA Taxes in Pakistan

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs40,000

iPhone 14 Pro: increase of around Rs20,000

iPhone 13 Pro Max: increase of around Rs25,000

Local mobile sellers said these revisions are part of broader efforts to increase tax revenue, with claims that higher-end smartphones are being targeted as part of policies aimed at taxing wealthier consumers.

Current iPhone Prices in Pakistan

Model Storage Price Apple iPhone 16 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 329,999 (PTA 128GB) Apple iPhone 16 Plus 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 224,999 Apple iPhone Air 256GB 297,999 Apple iPhone Air (PTA) 256GB 428,999 Apple iPhone Air (PTA) 512GB 506,999 Apple iPhone Air (PTA) 1TB 584,999 Apple iPhone 17 256GB 399,999 Apple iPhone 17 Pro 256GB 404,999 – 514,999 Apple iPhone 17 Pro 512GB 449,999 – 609,999 Apple iPhone 17 Pro 1TB 683,999 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB 404,999 – 554,999 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB 514,999 – 619,999 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 1TB 574,999 – 711,999

If these changes are implemented, the total cost of owning flagship Apple devices in Pakistan is expected to rise further. PTA taxes on premium smartphones are already considered very high, with reports indicating that the latest models, including the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, can cost over Rs400,000 after duties.

The proposed increase could significantly affect demand for imported smartphones, particularly among buyers relying on installment plans or grey-market devices awaiting PTA approval.