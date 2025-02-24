Pakistan eliminated from ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as New Zealand rout Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s hopes of advancing in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 were officially dashed on Monday as New Zealand clinched victory over Bangladesh, sealing their fate in the key tournament.

In crucial game at Pindi Cricket Stadium, a dominant bowling effort ensured New Zealand would go on to win the match, pushing Pakistan out of contention for the semi-finals.

Today’s match was crucial for both teams and for Pakistan’s CT25 tournament hopes. Bangladesh team also joined Pakistan to go home. New Zealand has 2 points from their win over Pakistan, while both Bangladesh and Pakistan are yet to score points.

New Zealand’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid off as they successfully contained Bangladesh’s top order. Bangladesh had made a solid start with openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan putting up a 45-run partnership, but regular wickets soon sent them into a tailspin. Despite a resilient 77-run knock from Shanto and a crucial 45 from Jaker Ali, the Bangladesh total fell short.

Bracewell’s outstanding 4-wicket haul, along with support from Will O’Rourke, Matt Henry, and Kyle Jamieson, ensured that Bangladesh could not set a more formidable target.

As New Zealand successfully restricted Bangladesh, Pakistan’s chances of progressing were officially eliminated, making it a bittersweet moment for the team. With the result of the match, New Zealand has moved closer to securing a semi-final spot, while Pakistan’s journey in the prestigious tournament came to an unfortunate end.

The match also highlighted New Zealand’s strength in the tournament as they look forward to their upcoming fixtures, while Pakistan will reflect on their early exit from the competition