New Honda City 1.5 with internet feature option – Check total price

LAHORE – The Honda City Aspire 1.5LAS CVT is a top‐variant sedan in Pakistan offering a combination of performance, comfort, and modern features.

Its 1,497 cc water‐cooled, SOHC i‑VTEC 16‑valve engine produces around 118 hp at 6,600 rpm and about 145 Nm of torque at 4,600 rpm.

The transmission is a smooth continuously variable transmission (CVT) using Honda’s Earth Dreams tech.

The car rides on 15‑inch alloy wheels and includes a stylish interior with hi‑grade seats, ivory dual‑tone trim, push‑start ignition, rear AC vents, auto climate control, cruise control and a 9‑inch Android‑based infotainment screen with navigation.

Safety features include dual SRS airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, impact‑mitigating headrests, ACE body structure and pedestrian injury mitigation. Boot capacity is ample at 510 litres, ground clearance is about 171‑172 mm, and passenger room is comfortable for five.

Honda City 1.5 Aspire LAS CVT Price

As of September 2025, the new Honda City 1.5 Aspire LAS CVT is priced at Rs6,069,000 in Pakistan. However, the final on-road cost may vary based on taxes, delivery location, and selected optional features.

Honda offers a range of optional add-ons, including choices in exterior color, interior styling, floor mats, and an internet connectivity package.

For this calculation, we’ve included the optional Internet Package (10GB/month for 1 year), which costs Rs11,900.

If the vehicle is to be delivered in Lahore, an additional Rs30,000 is charged for delivery. For tax filers, the applicable withholding tax is Rs121,980.

After factoring in all these costs, the total price of the Honda City 1.5 Aspire LAS CVT comes to Rs6,232,880.