Jaffar Express attack’s mastermind killed under mysterious circumstances in Afghanistan

KABUL – A commander of the banned militant group, identified as Gul Rehman alias Ustad Mureed, has reportedly been killed in Afghanistan’s Helmand province under unclear circumstances.

Reports said the incident took place on September 17 while details about his death are yet to surface.

Gul Rehman was the mastermind behind the Jaffar Express terrorist attack and served as a an operational commander the terrorist outfit Majeed Brigade.

He was allegedly involved in planning and executing numerous attacks targeting Pakistani security forces, Chinese nationals, innocent civilians, and strategic infrastructure projects, including CPEC initiatives.

The group is held responsible for several high-profile terrorist incidents, including the attacks on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar, and the Jaffar Express.

Other acts of terrorism linked to the group include the Khuzdar school bus bombing, the Confucius Institute suicide attack in Karachi, and attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The United States has designated the Majeed Brigade as a global terrorist organization. Furthermore, both Pakistan and China have urged the United Nations to officially include the group in its list of banned terrorist entities.

Officials state that Gul Rehman’s death highlights growing concerns about the use of Afghan soil for launching terrorist operations against Pakistan.