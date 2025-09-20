Asia Cup 2025: High demand for tickets for Pakistan-India matches

DUBAI – Ticket demand has surged for the high-stakes Pakistan-India Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played on Sunday.

The fierce cricket rivalry between the two nations has fueled excitement among fans, with ticket prices starting at AED 350 (approximately PKR 27,000) for the much-anticipated encounter.

The organizers report that seats are selling rapidly as supporters from across the region scramble to secure entry for one of the tournament’s biggest fixtures.

The upcoming match comes amid heightened interest following a recent handshake controversy during a previous Pakistan-India game.

Match referee Andy Pycroft had reportedly advised the Pakistani captain not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart after the game, sparking outrage from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The PCB lodged a strong protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC), demanding Pycroft’s removal from the tournament.

However, the referee later apologized to Pakistan’s captain, helping to defuse the tension ahead of the Super Four stage.

With the both teams eyeing a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, Sunday’s showdown is expected to draw a packed stadium and millions of viewers worldwide, making it one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the tournament.