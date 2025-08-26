Fbise Hssc Part 2 Results Gazette 2025 Pdf Download

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will release the official gazette of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part 2 or 12th class results 2025 today (Tuesday).

The results will be declared at 11:30 am local time. Students can check the results through multiple ways including results gazette 2025.

Students can check their intermediate part 2 results online by visiting the official website of the federal board: https://www.fbise.edu.pk/.

After landing on the FBISE Home page, navigate to “Results” section that will take you to the new page.

Here you will select your examination HSSC Part 2 and enter your roll number. After clicking the “Submit” button you will get the results.

Students can also get their intermediate part 2 results 2025 of the federal board by sending their roll number via SMS to 5050.

Federal Board HSSC Part 2 Result Gazette 2025 PDF

The result gazette is one of the important documents as it carries complete details of every student who appear in HSSC Part 2 annual examination 2025 earlier this year.

FBISE HSSC Part 1 Results Gazette PDB can be downloaded here for detailed results 2025.