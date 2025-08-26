FBISE declares HSSC intermediate results 2025 today: Check Online, watch live

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is all set to declare the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part I and II first annual examinations 2025 (intermediate results 2025) today (August 26).

As per the official announcement, the results will be declared at 11:30 am while the ceremony will be streamed live on FBISE social media platforms – Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Federal Board HSSC Results 2025 Online

Students can check their results online by visiting the official website of the federal board: https://www.fbise.edu.pk/ to check their results.

After landing on the FBISE Home page, click “Results” that will take you to the new page.

Here you will select your examination HSSC Part 1 or 2 and enter your roll number.

Later, click “Submit Button” and here are you results. FBISE allows students to download their mark sheets.

FBISE Intermediate Part 1 and 2 Results via SMS

Students can check their intermediate results 2025 of the federal board via SMS. Following is the process to know you marks through SMS service:

Open SMS application on your mobile phone

Type your message with the format: FB [Your Roll Number].

Send the message to 5050.

You will receive your result via SMS.

The intermediate results come days after the FBISE declared class 9th and 10th results earlier this month.

FBISE HSSC results hold great significance in shaping the future studies of students, impacting university admissions and career paths.

High marks can secure placement in competitive medical, engineering, and professional programs. Beyond being a stepping stone, these results demonstrate a student’s grasp of conceptual learning over rote memorization, a system adopted by FBISE to better prepare students for higher education.